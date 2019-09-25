‘Wheel of Fortune’s’ Vanna White makes a stop in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wheel of Fortune’s Vanna White made a stop in Louisville on Tuesday.
She greeted fans at the KFC Yum! Center. She signed autographs, posing for photos, participating in a Q&A session and watched Wheel of Fortune with the crowd.
White is in Kentucky to help launch the new Kentucky Lottery Wheel of Fortune Scratch-off ticket.
White was one of 200 women selected to audition for Wheel of Fortune in 1982, selected by show creator Merv Griffin because he liked her chemistry with host Pat Sajak. In 1992, she was recognized in the Guinness Book of World Records as “Television’s Most Frequent Clapper”. Averaging 720 claps per episode, she puts her hands together more than 28,800 times per season.
