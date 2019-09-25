Woman hit, killed near the Watterson on Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD is investigating a deadly crash near the Watterson Expressway on Bardstown Road.
The call came in just before Midnight on Tuesday of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle at Bardstown Road and Goldsmith Lane. On scene, police found a person had been hit. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
LMPD said preliminary reports indicate a woman in the crosswalk was hit by the driver of an SUV on Bardstown Road. The victim has not yet been identified but police did say the driver remained at the scene.
It is unclear what caused the accident. Police are working to determine who had the right of way when the woman was hit.
Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call 574-LMPD.
