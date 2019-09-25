Women 4 Women luncheon raises money to combat homelessness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The goal of the Women 4 Women organization is to help and support women and girls to improve their economic self-sufficiency.
Women 4 Women’s seeks to help women and girls in the community through health, safety, education and more.
The luncheon on Wednesday, Oct. 25 was held at the Louisville Marriott downtown to raise money for the organization. WAVE 3 News anchor Lauren Jones served as the emcee.
This year’s keynote speaker, Liz Murray, best known for her book, “Breaking Night: A Memoir of Forgiveness, Survival, and My Journey from Homeless to Harvard” spoke about the importance of perseverance in her journey.
“Homelessness in Louisville has been quite a problem," President of Women 4 Women Leigh Pittman said, "so our focus is really focusing on what can we do to better Louisville and there is a lot and there’s a lot of women and girls on the streets right now.”
