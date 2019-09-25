WorldFest counterfeit bust triples in value

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A large counterfeit bust has turned out to be a whole lot bigger than originally expected.
WAVE 3 News broke the story about the bust at WorldFest in early September after learning $1.5 million worth of counterfeit goods were confiscated by Louisville Metro ABC officers.
Wednesday, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters confirmed the value has now increased to three times the original amount, at $4.5 million. That figure is based on the value of the authentic product, city spokeswoman Caitlin Bowling, said.
Bowling confirmed the owners of five separate booths were cited during the bust. Citations were issued to Saidou Djau and Kassoum Thiam, both from the Cincinnati area.
Further digging revealed that a second man with the same name as Thiam was charged in September 2013, the day after Indiana Excise Police announced 14 arrests related to a counterfeit ring at a flea market outside of Cincinnati.
Louisville Metro ABC officers conducted the sting as part of a new, $25,000 grant from the Department of Justice to get fake goods off the streets.
The bust was one of the first operations made possible under that grant.
WorldFest just wrapped up its 17th year, attracting a larger crowd each time. The festival includes food booths from several different countries, a parade and performances by local groups representing several different cultures.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.