Billy Reed: Officials’ replay reviews hardly instant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Call me old school (you won't be the first), but I've never been a fan of instant replay, mainly because of what we're seeing now in most sports, especially college football.
Some games are virtually unwatchable. They are nothing but a steady stream of penalties and reviews. All this does is take away the game’s flow, and give the zebras more air time than the players.
It gets downright numbing, after a while, and it kills my interest to the point that I’ll switch to a movie or turn off the TV and read a book. Sometimes technology isn’t in the best interests of the consumers.
Human error used to be an integral part of our sports and games. The coaches, players, and officials all made mistakes. We all accepted that, missed calls and all.
My friend Tommy Bell, the only man to referee both a Super Bowl and the NCAA Final Four, also said he would welcome instant replay because he was certain it would confirm what a good job the officials were doing on the field.
But I think what’s happened is that officials have gotten more sloppy because they know they have instant replay as a backup. The cameras, however, don’t always get the right angles to confirm or deny the call on the field. That puts us back to the old ways.
Remember that horrible pass interference no-call that kept the New Orleans Saints out of last year’s Super Bowl? Although the replays proved that a penalty was in order, the officials mysteriously let the play stand.
I think that instant replay’s biggest fans are all the gamblers who bet legally or illegally on sports. If they are going to lose their money, they at least want to be sure that it wasn’t because of an official’s mistake.
But for the rest of us, the constant stops in the game action are boring and maddening. In basketball, Rick Pitino once said, it has become almost impossible for a pressing team to wear out its opponent because there are so many breaks in the action.
I know we’ll never go back to the old days, when the calls made on the field were accepted by everyone, however grudgingly, and the game moved on without interruption.
But we should, in order to restore the flow of the game. Bell was right. Most of the time the officials make the right call. But even when they make a mistake, it’s not worth the time it takes to stop play and do the necessary reviews.
At one Bellarmine game last season, I swear it took the officials 10 minutes to make up their minds. A fan had time to visit the restroom, buy a bag of popcorn, and get back to his or her seat. The crowd lost its enthusiasm. The teams got, in effect, an extra timeout to get their breaths back and receive extra coaching.
Sports shouldn’t be like that. The best games are the ones that have as little interference by the officials as possible. As Bell always said, “If nobody knows my name when we leave the stadium, then I know we’ve done a good job.”
Both football and baseball are trying to speed up their games. One good way would be to limit the number of replay sessions. And how many times have we seen that the call under review was a good one, but there is another violation that can be seen on the tape?
Coaches must do a better job, too. Players are committing too many dumb penalties. I have to think that’s because they aren’t being taught the importance of discipline on every play. Nothing worse than having a great punt return called back due to a penalty.
And speaking of penalties, college football must do something about “targeting.” When a player gets called for using his helmet as a sort of lethal weapon, the assumption is made that he was intentionally trying to hurt the player he hit. But is that fair? How do officials know a player’s intentions?
I think the answer here is to get rid of the hard plastic helmets and go to a softer and safer model. If a player knows he’s going to get hurt if he uses his head to ram somebody, he’s going to be more judicious. He will be more interested in protecting himself than hurting the opposition.
The players and coaches probably would oppose moving to a softer helmet because they like the warrior-like, Darth Vader look that the current helmets give them. You don’t think looks matter to athletes?
When I was working with the Kentucky State Racing Commission years ago, we found a helmet being used in Europe that was far more protective than the ones being used here. We showed the European helmet to some members of the Jockey Guild, but they didn’t like the way it looked on a rider’s head. Too cumbersome, or something like that.
And so did appearance triumph over safety.
I’m sure all sports will not do much of anything about the constant game stoppages due to replay. But that’s why the remote control was invented. If a game becomes unwatchable, I don’t have to stay with it, not with Netflix and On Demand and all those movie options.
You may think that’s old school. I think it’s just a matter of finding the best entertainment available.
