Boil water advisory issued for some Salem residents

SALEM, Ind. (WAVE) - Some residents in Salem are being urged to boil their water until further notice.
Residents should boil tap water vigorously for at least one full minute prior to using it for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, making ice, washing raw foods or serving to pets.
The city of Salem made the announcement Wednesday evening.
The affected area is south of East Market Street and east of State Road 135 South.
WAVE3.com will update this story when the advisory is lifted.
