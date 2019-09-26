DuPont Manual gets innovative new technology room

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Did your high school have a computer lab? Thanks to a big donation from Kindred Healthcare, some JCPS students now have a place to not just let them work on school essays, but a place to open doors to their future.
“There’s nothing that can compare to this,” senior Lorena Powell-Apestegui said.
The flashing lights outside the classroom at DuPont Manual signify there’s something special inside. What was once a drab room with old computers has been turned into a bright and creative spot. There are now 25 workstations with dual monitors and desks that raise and lower. Even the color choices were made with care, as well as the furniture placement, to encourage millennials to collaborate.
There’s also a production and editing station, iPads and tablets available for use, and two smart boards, which mean students can easily connect with people in other parts of the world.
“Now you can WebEx them and get them on here and do your studies and talk and connect to people out there,” Kindred Healthcare CEO Ben Breier said.
Kindred donated $300,000 to make the room possible. Breier said he’s seen its success through a partnership at the University of Louisville, called the HIVE, and decided to bring it to the high-school level, calling it Honeycomb.
“We can give kids in this community the skills around technology and innovation that will help lead them potentially to careers in technology, etc., and that might be good for Kindred in the long run,” Breier said.
He said he would love it if a student becomes interested in technology and then decides to return to Louisville after college, and maybe start a career with Kindred. Breier also said that many of his employees have students in JCPS.
“You think about the industries now, what’s it like to go to work,” said Heather Warrell, the Executive Administrator of Digital Innovation for JCPS. “We want our kids to get a feel for that now in school so they’re prepared to work in spaces such as this.”
JCPS is now working with teachers to build the curriculum for Honeycomb. They want it to be a place for innovation, and creating projects that are relevant to real life. They also want it to be a space for realization of what students can work toward.
“A place like this can help them do that,” said Powell-Apestegui, who plans to study engineering. “It can open a lot of technological doors and teach them things that otherwise they wouldn’t be able to see.”
This is just the start, too. Kindred hopes to add five to 10 Honeycombs in schools over the next five years.
