Floyd County teen sentenced for starting fire that killed his uncle

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Just months after starting a fire that led to the death of Mike Hersker, a Floyd County teen will now serve time for arson.
Adam Hersker was just 14 years old when he started the fire at the home of his aunt and uncle in Floyds Knobs, where he lived with his two siblings. Hersker has been charged and convicted as an adult in the case.
Wednesday afternoon, a judge handed down a sentence of 17-and-a-half years for Hersker after he pleaded guilty to the charge of arson resulting in serious bodily injury. In the courtroom, Hersker sobbed as family members came forward to tell the judge how Adam had hurt their family by starting this fire that ended the life of Mike Hersker.
“My brother was a great man, perfect,” said Thomas Hersker. “I lost two (loved ones) today. But my brother was a great man.”
Adam Hersker pleaded guilty in August to arson, admitting he’d started the fire in June.
“My brother ran in and out of that house while he was on fire looking for my son who did this,” Thomas Hersker said. “If my son had just came out of the woods and said Uncle Mike, here I am, stop doing this, my brother might still be here with us today. But he didn’t. He sat there and watched this happen.”
Mike’s wife and Adam’s aunt told him in court that Mike was supposed to be here for dances and graduations, all of them stolen by his decision that day. She looked at him as she told Adam she forgives him and still loves him.
Adam Hersker’s sentence will begin immediately in a juvenile facility. Once he turns 18, the judge said a hearing will determine if his sentence should be modified, something his father said doesn’t feel right.
“It’s a malicious crime,” Thomas Hersker said. “But the possibility that he could be out in less than three years is unacceptable. There’s no justice for my brother today.”
