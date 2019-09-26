FORECAST: Clouds clear this afternoon; heat builds tomorrow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A cold front marches through WAVE Country today producing some isolated showers this morning. Clouds clear this afternoon, first in southern Indiana then across Kentucky, as the front continues it’s trek east.
Temperatures climb into the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon. Under clear skies, temperatures fall into the 50s once again as high pressure takes over.
As the high builds over the southeastern United States, so will the heat. Highs jump into the low 90s Friday getting quite close to the record high of 92° last set in 2017. The potential record-breaking heat continues through the weekend and into the first half of next week.
