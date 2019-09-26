FORECAST: One of the hottest stretches of the year coming our way

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll dip into the 50s for most by early Friday with readings in the city closer to 60 degrees.
Temperatures will rally fast through the morning into the afternoon on southerly winds and by Friday afternoon we’ll be flirting with record highs in the lower 90s.
Partly to mostly sunny skies will be the trend into next week. The combination of the sunshine with the extremely dry ground will yield very high temperatures at or above record levels in the mid 90s.
In addition, we’re looking at the hottest September on record, Louisville’s driest month ever and October’s all time highest temperature records threatened over the next few days.
By Friday, there are signs in the long range, earliest alert, forecast where we take temperatures back into the 70s & 80s. Let’s hope that change brings a rain chance!
