FORECAST: Record heat arrives Friday ... and lingers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A weak cold front moved through early Thursday morning with only a few showers, as promised.
Clouds will linger into the evening with temperatures eventually settling into the 50s for most. Expect the heat to continue building through the weekend.
Highs will top out near record-levels for the next several days ahead. This includes tying the record-high Friday at 92 degrees with partly sunny skies.
We’ll continue with the partly to mostly sunny sky condition through the weekend with highs in the mid-90s.
With the dry conditions, and now a severe drought for some, the abnormally high heat will carry into next week and into the first of October. Once again, we’ll be breaking records.
By Friday of next week, there are signs in the long range, earliest alert, forecast where we take temperatures back into the 70s and 80s. Let’s hope that change brings a rain chance!
