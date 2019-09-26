LMPD investigating deadly hit and run crash that killed bicyclist

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a deadly hit and run crash.
MetroSafe says the crash happened at 4:51 a.m. Thursday at Fern Valley Road and Ulrich.
LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell says a female bicyclists who was eastbound on Fern Valley Road was hit by a vehicle from behind.
The victim died at the scene. Her name has not been released.
LMPD is searching for the driver, who did not stay at the scene.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the department’s anonymous tip line 502-574-LMPD (5673).
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.