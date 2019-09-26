Louisville families of murder victims gather to remember love ones

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On a January night in 1981, Mona Mills' world changed forever.
“Barbel is the one we lost in such a horrific manor,” Mills said.
Barbel Poore, 20, was found shot to death in a car parked near a service station where she worked.
“Three men came in,” Mills said. “They robbed her and sadly she was not quickly murdered.”
Mills said her sister, the single mother of a 10-month-old baby, was sexually tortured for hours, before being executed.
It happened decades ago, but still haunts Mills now.
“I feel like we’re really resilient people,” Mills said. “We’ve handled a lot.”
Mills said she knows just how alone people feel after losing their loved ones. So, she began to help.
“Because, in a sense, I feel like it might sort of be my calling,” Mills said.
She said she started just talking to people, listening to what they had to say.
As time went on, she was helping more and more people.
Now, the group that already had a leader in Mills has gained a title.
“Basically, our organization is for the survivors of murder victims,” Mills said.
The Louisville Chapter of National Justice and Hope for Crime Victims held one of its first meetings Wednesday.
The gathering fell on National Remembrance Day for Murder Victims.
Others from Louisville joined in to remember who they’ve lost, writing marker messages to them on balloons they planned on releasing.
“That’s my baby’s name,” one woman pointed out.
For Mills, the group of people, who have seen dark pasts, may have a brighter future together.
“There is a lot of devastation in our lives,” Mills said. “We’re fighting really hard to get through it, to overcome it.”
Mills, the director of the Louisville chapter, said the group is largely about support.
She said she’s also developing other aspects like a court accompaniment program.
