Man charged in sexual assaults on 2 women

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been charged with the sexual assaults of two women with whom he was acquainted.
Lee Allen Jones, 48, of Louisville, is charged with two counts of rape, two counts of sodomy and one count of strangulation. He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.
The first assaukt happened on August 16, 2018, according to his arrest warrant. Jones is alleged to have driven a woman to his place of employment where he held her down on a couch by her throat. Jones then removed her clothing before sexually assaulting her, the warrant says.
The second incident occurred on September 14 of this year at the victim's home. The warrant states Jones called the woman a name and threatened to "take it" before pushing her onto the couch and committing the sexual assault. Jones also strangled the woman when she attempted to scream for help, according to the warrant.
Bond for Jones was set at $150,000 cash.
