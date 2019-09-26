Mayor of Madison, IN Damon Welch dies from ‘health complications’

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - The mayor of Madison, Indiana, Damon Welch, has passed away.
The City of Madison announced Welch’s passing Wednesday morning on Facebook.
“I think the community is in shock and losing that kind of leader and that kind of person is not going to go away very soon,” Madison Councilman David Alcorn said.
Alcorn said Welch had an enthusiasm for life that was infectious.
“You couldn’t help but enjoy his company,” Alcorn said. “It’s just a horrible loss that we are facing right now.”
Alcorn said every time he walked into council chambers and saw Welch, he always had a smile and a handshake waiting for him.
“His positivity was top notch,” Alcorn said. “You could be in the worst mood and when he walks through those doors it just lifts you up. It’s really hard to lose anybody but a person with that kind of effect on people is really difficult.”
Visit Madison, Inc. Marketing and Advertising Director Sarah Prasil moved to Madison a few years ago, and said she always felt welcomed by Welch.
“He is a treasured community leader and I don’t think we would be who we are without him today,” Prasil said. “Always had a smile on his face and truly he had a passion for his faith, his family, and truly the city of Madison.”
Indiana Code 3-13-11-15 provides that the President Pro Tempore of the City Council becomes acting mayor until the vacancy is filled by the political party caucus. Current Madison City Council President Dan Dattilo will fill the vacancy until the Republican Party holds a caucus.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb released a statement regarding Welch’s passing.
“Damon was a tireless public servant who was passionate about his city and the state of Indiana. As a veteran, small businessman and city leader, he nurtured relationships of all types to improve the lives of all of those around him. Janet and I are heartbroken for his family, friends and the Madison community. We ask that all Hoosiers join us in offering prayers and condolences to the Welch family.”
Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer also released a statement following Welch’s death:
"Today, Indiana lost a true public servant with the passing of Mayor Damon Welch, a leader who loved Madison and loved serving his hometown. He took great ideas and ran with them, and the results show as Madison shines today as a vibrant community that continues to win statewide and national accolades.
Mayors and leaders across Indiana looked up to the example he set for leadership and for service. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends, colleagues and the people of Madison.”
Arrangements for Welch are pending at Morgan-Nay Funeral Centre.
