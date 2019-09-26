Operation Return Home issued for a missing Louisville teen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have issued an alert for a 14-year-old boy considered to be endangered.
Richard Snider was last seen around 12:30 p.m. today at the Brook Hospital in the 8500 block of LaGrange Road.
Richard is 5′9″ tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen, Richard was wearing a grey short, blue jeans and a red Columbia hoodie.
Police say Richard is in need of medication and may be a threat to himself.
Anyone who sees Richard of knows his location is asked to call the LMPD tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
