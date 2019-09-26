Police pursuit ends with 3 in custody

LOUISVILLE, Ky, (WAVE) - Three people are in custody after leading Louisville Metro police on a chase that covered two counties.
The pursuit started just before 2 a.m., according to Dwight Mitchell, a LMPD spokesman. Officers had been called to the 6500 block of Price Lane by a man who said he interrupted four people trying to break-in to his vehicle. One of the four fired shots at the man and ran off.
A short time later, a officer saw a vehicle parked at McNeely Lake Park with several people inside that he believed matched those in the attempted car break in. As the officer approached, the vehicle sped off.
The pursuit entered northern Bullitt County briefly before coming back into Jefferson County, Mitchell said. The vehicle was stopped on South Park Road near I-65 and Minors Lane where the three were taken into custody.
Charges against the three, two of whom are in their late teens, are pending, Mitchell siad.
