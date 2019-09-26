Procession route finalized for Det. Chris Hulsey

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Meade County Sheriff’s office is asking people to line the streets of Brandenburg Saturday to honor a deputy who died in the line of duty.
Detective Chris Hulsey suffered a medical emergency while arresting a suspect in Paynesville over the weekend.
Visitation is Friday at Hager Funeral Home in Brandenburg.
A procession will leave the funeral home Saturday at 12:15pm.
It’ll pass the Courthouse and EMS Headquarters before arriving at Meade County High School for the funeral, which starts at 1:00pm.
People are being asked to stand along the route to show respect and appreciation for Deputy Hulsey’s service and sacrifice.
Procession Route:
- Begin at Hager Funeral Home on Bland Street
- North to Broadway
- Left on Broadway
- Right on Hillcrest Drive
- Left on Bypass Road
- Left on Broadway Street
- Left on Old State Road
- Proceed to Meade County High School
