Procession route finalized for Det. Chris Hulsey

A procession for Deputy Chris Hulsey will be held Saturday in Brandenburg. (Source: Meade County Sheriff's Department)
By WAVE3.com Staff | September 25, 2019 at 10:24 PM EDT - Updated September 25 at 10:24 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Meade County Sheriff’s office is asking people to line the streets of Brandenburg Saturday to honor a deputy who died in the line of duty.

Detective Chris Hulsey suffered a medical emergency while arresting a suspect in Paynesville over the weekend.

The procession for Det. Chris Hulsey will pass the Courthouse and EMS Headquarters. (Source: WAVE 3 NEWS)

Visitation is Friday at Hager Funeral Home in Brandenburg.

A procession will leave the funeral home Saturday at 12:15pm.

It’ll pass the Courthouse and EMS Headquarters before arriving at Meade County High School for the funeral, which starts at 1:00pm.

People are being asked to stand along the route to show respect and appreciation for Deputy Hulsey’s service and sacrifice.

Procession Route:

- Begin at Hager Funeral Home on Bland Street

- North to Broadway

- Left on Broadway

- Right on Hillcrest Drive

- Left on Bypass Road

- Left on Broadway Street

- Left on Old State Road

- Proceed to Meade County High School

