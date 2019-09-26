Prominent jewelers indicted for theft involving $54,000 ring

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A prominent local jeweler is under fire after two of its executives were indicted for theft.
Lee and Scott Davis each were indicted on a felony charge Wednesday, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters have learned.
The charge is related to a $54,000 Harry Winston diamond ring that a woman fighting cancer handed over to Seng Jewelers.
According to a lawsuit, Jo Lynn Baker consigned her ring to pay for medical treatment she’s been receiving.
The lawsuit states Seng Jewelers told Baker they’d sold the ring in November 2018, and that she would receive between $35,000 and $40,000 from the sale.
Nearly a year later, however, Seng still hasn’t paid Baker, according to the lawsuit.
A detective with the Louisville Metro Police Department picked up the criminal case, which led to Wednesday’s indictments.
According to the Secretary of State, Lee and Scott Davis are both registered officers of Seng Jewelers, LLC.
