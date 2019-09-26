Redevelopment commission approves building new medical facility near Purdue Polytechnic in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Purdue Polytechnic along Charlestown Road will soon have a new neighbor, bringing high-paying jobs with it.
A new medical facility will be built at the spot just off Interstate 265 with American Health Network moving in.
The redevelopment commission approved the medical facility to be built here during their meeting this week. John Lopp, the commercial broker behind the project, said they’re just awaiting a final review of the building but hope to break ground at the site next month.
The empty, unused space will soon become American Health Network’s newest facility, the building coming in at 32,000 square feet.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity to take a step forward in what’s going to be an outstanding addition to New Albany, over 50 jobs paying over $60,000,” New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan said.
The 43-acre spot was donated to the city and Purdue back in 2006 by the Shine family, providing the space for where Purdue currently sits. Now, developers will transform three acres of it for the new medical building. The $10-million development will bring 15 medical providers caring for everything from orthopedics to eye surgery and bringing in researchers for specialties on a bi-weekly basis.
“It’s got a 24-hour component, it’s primarily diagnostic and primary care doctors,” Lopp said. “So it’s all new to New Albany.”
The city is contributing $350,000 in infrastructure to help make the development in the Purdue Park possible.
With its connection to Charlestown Road and the busy 265 interstate nearby, Lopp said this fills a big need in the community while driving high-paying jobs to New Albany and the region.
“(We’re) very thrilled to have them,” Gahan said. “It’s a big win for New Albany.”
Right now, American Health Network has other smaller New Albany locations. Developers are hoping to have the new building up and running and ready for patients in 14 to 15 months.
