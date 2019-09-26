Satterfield updates Cards quarterback situation

“Malik hasn’t been out there today, or this week,” UofL head coach Scott Satterfield said. “Puma’s been out. Pass has been out there and he’s practiced. He’s limited in practice but he is out practicing now. When he can throwing the football. Just trying to keep him active, but not cut loose, 100%. Malik is making great improvement, you know, should be back ready to go first of next week. We’ll know more, everyday he gets better and better. We anticipate him being back for sure, on Sundays practice.”