Satterfield updates Cards quarterback situation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL (2-2) is on a bye this week and the timing is perfect, because their top two quarterbacks are battling back from injuries.
Jawon Pass, the starter in the first two games, has missed the last two games with a lower leg injury. Malik Cunningham, the starter in the last two games, was carted off after the final play of Saturday’s loss at Florida State with what his father called a sprained ankle.
“Malik hasn’t been out there today, or this week,” UofL head coach Scott Satterfield said. “Puma’s been out. Pass has been out there and he’s practiced. He’s limited in practice but he is out practicing now. When he can throwing the football. Just trying to keep him active, but not cut loose, 100%. Malik is making great improvement, you know, should be back ready to go first of next week. We’ll know more, everyday he gets better and better. We anticipate him being back for sure, on Sundays practice.”
With those two out or limited in practice, true freshman Evan Conley is getting more reps in practice.
“He’s gotten a ton of reps this week and he’s looked good,” Satterfield said. “The more he gets the better he is. It’s really a great thing for him and he loves it.”
Boston College (3-1) is the Cards next opponent. That game will kickoff at 12:30 p.m. at Cardinal Stadium on Saturday, October 5. The Eagles host Wake Forest (4-0) this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on the ACC Network.
