Volunteers recognized for their efforts helping victims of domestic, sexual violence

“They can do anything that you can think of,” Center for Women and Families spokeswoman Elizabeth Wessels-Martin said. “Again, we set them up so they serve as an office. So when our advocates are out meeting with victims and survivors, it can be that they pick them up somewhere and they drive around the city. Maybe it’s helping the individual look for a job, look for housing (or) helping enroll their child in school. Whatever they need to do that would be on the move.”