Volunteers recognized for their efforts helping victims of domestic, sexual violence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A breakfast this morning helped celebrate community members who donate their time helping change the lives of victims of domestic and sexual violence.
The Center for Women and Families has locations in Louisville and Southern Indiana.
The center offers assistance to all victims, as well as their family and friends.
Thanks to a grant from UPS, the center now has two vans that will allow advocates to travel throughout Floyd and Clark counties.
“They can do anything that you can think of,” Center for Women and Families spokeswoman Elizabeth Wessels-Martin said. “Again, we set them up so they serve as an office. So when our advocates are out meeting with victims and survivors, it can be that they pick them up somewhere and they drive around the city. Maybe it’s helping the individual look for a job, look for housing (or) helping enroll their child in school. Whatever they need to do that would be on the move.”
The breakfast was at the Grand in New Albany, and was free and open to the public.
