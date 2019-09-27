100 acres burned in Nelson County field fire

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A field fire near a rickhouse for the Heaven Hill Distillery burned across 100 acres of land in Nelson County.
Around 1:30 p.m., fire crews were call to the area of Deatsville Road and Cormans Crossing subdivision.
A photo from the Nelson County Sheriff's Office showed smoke from the dozens of acres the fire affected.
How the fire started is unclear, but it has been brought under control. No one was hurt and no property was damaged.
Responding crews said dry conditions made the fire difficult to put out.
Firefighters are monitoring the site in case of a flareup.
