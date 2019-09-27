Cops, firemen battle to be the best Girl Scout

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At a roadblock in downtown Louisville, officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department and firefighters from the Louisville Fire Department worked to see who is man enough to be a Girl Scout.
Working to collect the most donations, crews set up a roadblock in front of the KFC Yum! Center Plaza. All of the money goes to local Girl Scouts, but the competition also highlighted how important fathers and business leaders are in girls lives.
"The one goal that's very important that we can't miss, our girls need the support of amazing men in the community," said Jeanine Triplett, Girl Scouts chief development and communications officer. "They have really stepped up in their support of the girl scouts in our mission and what we do."
UofL women’s basketball coach Jeff Walz was also named honorary chair of the Man Enough to be a Girl Scout campaign.
