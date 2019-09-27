Doordash reports data breach that impacted 4.9 million customers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Food delivery service Doordash said it suffered a data breach earlier this year.
The personal information of 4.9 million users, delivery workers, and restaurants were compromised.
The information hackers stole includes names, delivery addresses, contact information, and some credit card information.
Doordash said the hack happened back in May.
The food delivery service said it has started contacting people affected by the data breach and will continue to do so in the coming days.
All customers are being encouraged to reset their password.
