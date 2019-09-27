Fatal crash shuts down I-65S in Hardin County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fatal multi-vehicle crash shut down I-65 southbound in Hardin County on Friday morning.
The Kentucky State Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said that the southbound lanes were closed due to the early morning crash south of the Sonora exit, Exit 81.
Kentucky State Police (KSP) said the fatal crash occurred after an earlier wreck in the area.
Reconstruction kept the roadway closed through the Friday morning rush hour and it will be closed for an undetermined amount of time, according to KSP.
Drivers traveling southbound will be detoured at Exit 81. Motorists will have to use US 31W until they can rejoin I-65 at Upton, Exit 76.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.