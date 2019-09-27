FORECAST: Summer-like weather returns; near-record heat this weekend

(Source: WAFB)
By Tawana Andrew | September 27, 2019 at 4:55 AM EDT - Updated September 27 at 4:55 AM
  • ALERTS: DENSE FOG ADVISORY for Adair County until 8 AM CDT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Patchy dense fog has formed overnight in southern portions of WAVE Country. This fog looks to last through mid-morning.

While it is officially Fall, it will feel more like Summer this afternoon. Sunshine and southerly winds drive highs into the upper 80s and low 90s later today. Louisville’s 92° record high temperature for the day is most certainly in jeopardy.

Overnight lows plop into the upper 60s and low 70s under clear skies.

The near-record heat continues this weekend and into next week. High-pressure situated over the southern United States keeps us hot and dry.

Grab-N-Go Weather: Friday morning, Sept. 27

