‘Forest Under Threat’ protesters march through Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Protesters took to the streets of Louisville Friday to speak out against proposed developments in Bernheim Forest.
Those at the "Forest Under Threat" protest said they want to make sure two possible projects don't end up being constructed through Bernheim.
The first was a proposed LG&E natural gas pipeline. Bernheim Forest said the threats from the pipeline could have irreversible effects on wildlife, water, and surrounding communities.
LG&E said the Bernheim land could contain less than 4,000 feet of the planned approximate 12-mile pipeline route in Bullitt County, and involves less than 0.03 percent of the forest's 16,000 acres.
Protesters said allowing development could be a dangerous precedent to set- adding they are concerned about this sliver of land because they're ultimately concerned about a 'death by 1000 cuts.'
Demonstrators also voiced opposition to a possible connector road between I-65 and I-71 that could run through Bernheim land.
"We take our kids there for education," Nancy Givens, a protester, said. "We go there for our own respite and retreat. It's a very important wildlife corridor. So, rather than reducing our lands for wildlife corridors, we need to be expanding those lands."
Protesters planed to march from Jefferson Square Park this afternoon to the LG&E building in downtown Louisville.
Bernheim has recently been drumming up support through a roadshow throughout WAVE Country.
During the protest, Bernheim leaders offered free admission to LG&E workers during the Forest’s upcoming fall Colorfest celebration.
