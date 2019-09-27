Former Blackjewel employees end standoff with company

Harlan County, Ky. (WAVE) - Miners formerly employed by Blackjewel in Harlan County have ended their standoff with the bankrupt company.
The miners first started blocking a train filled with coal from leaving the area in early August.
They vowed to stay on the track until Blackjewel paid them the money they were owed.
Blackjewel filed for bankruptcy July 1.
A lawyer for the miners said Thursday that they could go into mediation in federal court if there is no resolution to the bounced checks.
