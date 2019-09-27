Girl, 2, shot on Rowan Street, expected to be OK

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 2-year-old girl was shot in the Portland neighborhood late Thursday night.
Few details were immediately available, but Metrosafe confirmed the girl was shot at about 10:20 p.m. in the 2200 block of Rowan Street.
The child was grazed by the stray bullet; her injuries were not life-threatening, an LMPD spokeswoman said.
A possible shooter was seen leaving the area, but as of this writing, no arrests have been made.
Detectives were at the scene trying to find witnesses.
Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call (502) 574-LMPD.
