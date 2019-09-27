Grant offering Dare to Care $50,000 to help food pantry program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Dare to Care food bank reports that nearly fifty thousand people struggle to get access to food in the Louisville metro area. Now a grant is helping the organization provide more food to people who need it the most.
The Anthem Foundation has invested $50,000 in Dare to Care’s prescription pantry program. John Russ has organized food in the pantry for three years. He says the grant will help ease the reality that there are too many people in our community who can’t get their basic needs.
“We need to perhaps as a greater society do better at alleviating that need,” Russ said. “It would be wonderful to work ourselves out of a job as volunteers.”
Dare to Care was one of seven food banks across the country chosen for the grant.
