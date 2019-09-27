Have you seen him? LMPD says missing man in need of medication

LMPD investigators are asking for the public's help in locating Eric Bryant, who's been missing since Wednesday. (Source: LMPD)
By WAVE3.com Staff | September 26, 2019 at 10:20 PM EDT - Updated September 26 at 10:20 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD investigators are asking for the public's help in locating a man who's been missing since Wednesday.

Eric Bryant was last seen Wednesday afternoon in the 700 block of Inversness Avenue in Louisville.

He’s 39 years old, 6-foot-3 and about 170 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Bryant is developmentally disabled, requires medication and may be suicidal.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue and white plaid shorts and is known to frequent Iroquois Park.

Anyone with information about Bryant’s whereabouts is urged to call 911.

