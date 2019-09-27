Kings Island announces Vortex roller coaster is closing

Kings Island, Oh. (WAVE) - Kings Island is shutting down the Vortex roller coaster at the end of the 2019 season.
It opened on April 11, 1987 as the tallest, full-circuit roller coaster with the highest drop in the world and the first roller coaster in the world with six inversions.
The vortex helped Kings Island surpass more than three million guests for the first time in the park’s history.
Kings Island says the coaster has simply reached the end of its life.
Final rides begin Friday September 27 when Halloween Haunt opens at 6:00 p.m.
Kings Island is giving Gold and Platinum season pass holders special access to the soon to be retired roller coaster.
The last day of Vortex operation will be October Sunday 27, which is the final day of the fall season.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.