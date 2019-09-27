Lost class ring returned to owner after 64 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The annual football game between Saint Xavier and Trinity brings together new friends and old. For one St. X graduate it means being reunited with his class ring that was lost more than three generations ago.
Bob Kirchner now lives in Lexington, South Carolina, but he and his family returned to Louisville to attend the game. Before traveling back to Louisville this year, Kirchner received a call that his 1955 class ring had been found.
Brian Brown was using a metal detector when he found the ring stumbled across the in Swiss Park. Brown contacted St. X who then determined it was Kirchner's.
Today, Kirchner and Brown to exchange the ring.
"I can’t describe the excitement of it, Kirchner said. “The ring in itself wasn’t as exciting as the fact that it happened. and it just came together. And now, it can become an example of how things come together.”
Kirchner’s two sons, who are also St. X grads, were able to be there for the reunion.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.