Marty’s final call: Saying farewell to the voice of the Reds

Marty’s final call: Saying farewell to the voice of the Reds
It’s the end of an era — Thursday marks the final call for voice of the Reds Marty Brennaman after nearly five decades. (Source: Joe Danneman)
By Sarah Hager | September 26, 2019 at 1:01 PM EDT - Updated September 26 at 8:22 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Legendary voice of the Reds Marty Brennaman wraps up a 46-year career Thursday.

It’s the end of an era — Thursday marks the final call for voice of the Reds Marty Brennaman after nearly five decades.
It’s the end of an era — Thursday marks the final call for voice of the Reds Marty Brennaman after nearly five decades. (Source: Joe Danneman)

Since announcing the 2019 season would be his last in January, the Hall of Fame broadcaster took multiple opportunities to reflect on things like: his favorite moments, what Cincinnati has meant to him, how he feels about retirement, and what he thinks of modern-day baseball.

The Reds and ballparks across the country used the 2019 season to pay their respects to the longtime man-behind-the-mic for Cincinnati with video board tributes and even pieces of the ballpark themselves.

Though the tributes were appreciated, Brennaman’s original plan was to go out quietly at the end of the 2018 season. However, the team found out about his humble plans and convinced him to come back for one last go-round.

Here’s where to watch and read all of FOX19 NOW’s coverage on soon-to-be Reds Hall of Famer Marty Brennaman:

Listen to Marty’s final signoff below:

This one belongs to you, Reds fans.

Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.