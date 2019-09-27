New Albany neighbors believe same man tried to break in to multiple homes

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - People in New Albany are fed up with the crime in their neighborhoods.
Diane Williamson said last month, someone tried to break into her house on Charlestown Road in the middle of the night.
“Somebody yanked open our storm door at about 2:45 in the morning, I think, and began to try to kick in our front door,” Williamson said.
Home surveillance video shows someone walk up to the door and start kicking it.
“My boyfriend just held the door as it was being kicked,” Williamson said. “And he was thinking why didn’t I bring my weapon? But in the moment, when you’re faced with that situation, you just react -- let’s keep whoever it is out at whatever cost.”
The video shows moments later, the person trying to get in ducks as a car drives by.
“Pretty busy road,” Williamson said. “Even at three in the morning there’s going to be cars.”
After several tries to get in, the man walked away.
“It wasn’t like he was running from anybody or asking for help,” Williamson said. “Nothing was said. He was just trying to break into our house in the middle of the night.”
Williamson posted her home surveillance video on the Next Door app. Someone who lives nearby saw the post and also noticed a Papa John’s down the street was getting it’s front door replaced.
New Albany police said the same person who tried to break in to Williamson’s home was also involved in a break-in at that Papa John’s on the same day.
Williamson credits her neighbors keeping their eyes peeled and staying in contact on the NextDoor App.
“All because of a neighbor paying attention, being snoopy, which is good, especially now,” Williamson said. “And then sharing that information with me. And that’s how the New Albany Police Department was able to put together it’s the same guy.”
In a statement about these incidents, New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said:
“The New Albany Police department takes the safety of citizens very seriously and has been working closely with neighbors and the Floyd County Prosecutor to ensure the party(s) involved are held accountable. Because of strong partnerships with citizens we are fortunate to only experience incidents such as this occasionally. As always, suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.”
Toni Keeton doesn’t live in the same neighborhood, but she saw Williamson’s post in the app.
It reminded her of her own run-ins with someone trying to break in to her home.
“I have PTSD,” Keeton said. “So it just struck terror. I couldn’t sleep, couldn’t eat.”
Keeton said over the past three years, she believes someone has been watching her home and has tried to break in about five times.
After seeing Williamson’s video and who police believe the man was in that situation, Keeton said she believes it’s the same person who has tried to break in to her house.
“I know it is,” Keeton said. “That’s him.”
Keeton said the first incident happened three years ago at night. She heard someone trying to open her side door.
“I lifted the shade and looked at him like what the heck, you know?” Keeton recalled. “And he said wrong house, and turned around and left.”
Keeton said a week later, he was back, trying to do the same thing. Over the past three years, she said there have been multiple occasions the same man has tried to break in. She said every time she catches him, he tells her “wrong house.”
She believes it’s the same man who tried to break in to Williamson’s home.
Thursday night, Keeton, Williamson and more than a dozen New Albany residents met at the library to talk about what to do about crime in the area.
They discussed various situations, including the break-ins along Charlestown Road last month. Neighbors are now talking about forming a neighborhood watch group to keep tabs on one another and any suspicious activity in the area.
