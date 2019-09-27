Organizers addressing concert noise levels in neighboring communities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louder Than Life, the third of three outdoor music concert weekends at the Kentucky Exposition Center, is underway. Over the last two weekends, a lot of neighbors have complained about the music being “louder than life.”
Event organizers say they have addressed the noise levels and set up a community hotline for people to call. The calls will allow them to track locations where the loudest noise is coming from.
The staff of the Danny Wimmer Presents have been working with Louisville Metro Council members in those areas for people who call to make sure the communities are aware of the timing of the concerts. They also say there's a strict decibel level they have been following, while tracking where the noise may hit the hardest.
"At the end of the day a lot of it has to do with winds and sort of where they carry," said Lindsey Medina, Louder than Life Director of Marketing, "so it's about real time anticipating where the sound is going to go, so theyre tracking that at all times."
Danny Wimmer Presents said to expect a big announcement for the 2020 festival soon.
