Panelists discuss bourbon boom on UofL campus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As part of a panel discussion for University of Louisville College of Business, students got the chance to listen to some big names in the bourbon industry Friday.
The panel discussion was all about branding, but not just for one distillery. The bottom line was that the bourbon industry is its own brand.
Rising tide lifts all boats, or maybe rising mash lifts all barrels; it's the way bourbon distillers view their growing craft.
Bill Samuels Jr. watched as his father created Maker’s Mark with a 170-year-old family whiskey recipe, and the industry has only gotten bigger since then.
“Between 1945 and 1995, there was one bourbon startup in the world, and it was Loretta, Kentucky,” Samuels said. “Since 1995, I think we’ve had 1900.”
He added that as long as Kentucky distillers are celebrating each other, the bourbon industry can stay strong.
Despite concerns over international tariffs, he also said there's never been more interest in the field.
"I am most impressed of all the things going on, how attractive this industry is right now for young smart people," Samuels said. "I get inquiries from all the best schools in the country, and we never got that even ten years ago."
Samuels believes it’s important for Kentucky to maintain the monopoly on bourbon.
