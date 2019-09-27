Powerful song written by JCPS students asks for reparations

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A popular music video going around shows Jefferson County Public Schools students asking for reparations.
Resource teacher NyRee Clayton-Taylor helped her students create the video. Clayton-Taylor said it all started when her students started asking about reparations, what they were and what it meant for them. Now, students like 4th grader Jeremiah Briscoe know all about what they deserve.
"They was not too young to fight against segregation and at my age I can still fight for justice,” said Briscoe.
Briscoe and 13 other students, dubbed the Real Young Prodigys, took a trip to Alabama over the summer where they visited a number of important spots critical to the civil rights movement.
They spent a few weeks prior writing a rap song based on the history and how it should impact their present.
Parts of their video shoot were filmed at Locust Grove Plantation. The video shows the students dressed as slaves, a decision that has brought out the trolls on social media.
"I told them from the beginning that the conversation was going to be hard and not everyone was going to like this,” Clayton-Taylor said. “Me, being naïve and lovey-dovey and loving everyone I did not expect for trolls to attack my students and to attack them with stereotypes."
The comments to the YouTube video are abusive and offensive. The young students who saw the comments on YouTube reacted better than most adults would.
"They took up for themselves by explaining themselves with facts and they were not disrespectful,” Clayton-Taylor said.
As for Jeremiah, he can't wait to push the boundaries again, creating change as he takes part in the next Real Young Prodigy’s hit song.
“It was shocking, because all the stuff I couldn’t learn in school, I learned outside of school,” said Briscoe.
