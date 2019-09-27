Rep. Reginald Meeks arrested in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Democratic State Rep. Reginald Meeks, of Louisville, has been arrested in Hardin County.
Meeks was booked for failing to appear in court for a traffic violation from May of last year.
He was originally charged with driving 91 miles per hour, north on I-65 in Elizabethtown.
Police said he also had expired plates and no proof of insurance.
Meeks was arrested Saturday and released Sunday on $1,000 bond.
Meeks represents House District 42 and has served since 2001.
Attempts to contact Meeks Thursday night were not successful.
