Rep. Reginald Meeks arrested in Hardin County

Rep. Reginald Meeks arrested in Hardin County
Democratic State Rep. Reginald Meeks, of Louisville, was arrested in Hardin County last weekend. (Source: Hardin County Detention Center)
By WAVE3.com Staff | September 26, 2019 at 9:48 PM EDT - Updated September 26 at 9:48 PM

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Democratic State Rep. Reginald Meeks, of Louisville, has been arrested in Hardin County.

Meeks was booked for failing to appear in court for a traffic violation from May of last year.

He was originally charged with driving 91 miles per hour, north on I-65 in Elizabethtown.

Police said he also had expired plates and no proof of insurance.

Meeks was arrested Saturday and released Sunday on $1,000 bond.

Meeks represents House District 42 and has served since 2001.

Attempts to contact Meeks Thursday night were not successful.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.