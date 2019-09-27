Ribbon-cutting expected soon for New Albany’s newest hotel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Work on New Albany’s newest hotel is nearly complete.
The spot on a hill above State Street in New Albany has stayed in the public eye for years, first with issues over tree clearing, then over problems with stormwater runoff and an area retention pond.
New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan said that after years of waiting, the new Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott off Daisy Lane is almost finished after years of hard work.
“They’ve done a really wonderful job preserving the landscape, and it’s going to provide a great place for people to actually view the city of Louisville and the rest of New Albany,” Gahan said.
Gahan said he’s expecting to announce a ribbon-cutting at the new hotel soon. The hotel will be New Albany’s first new one in more than 20 years.
