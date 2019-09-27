Students walk for awareness to health and physical activity

HILLVIEW, Ky (WAVE) - It was a colorful experience at Overdale Elementary in Bullitt County.
The school participated in a new nationwide initiative called Health Moves Minds.
"The whole program is geared towards how does physical activity," physical education teacher Todd Crumbacker said, "How does it improve the physical and mental health, not just of students, but everyone. So we are combining that kind of health fair type setting but we are just doing it outside in the community and bring awareness to this area of town."
Overdale is a pilot school for the state. The students walked the streets of Hillview, dressed in bright colors, to spread awareness to the community.
