Suspect in police pursuit arraigned

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of three men arrested following an attempted break-in and chase with police has appeared in court.
Nathan Lowe, 19; Gage Harris, 18, and an unidentified juvenile were arrested early yesterday.
Louisville Metro police say it all started at a home off Price Lane, not far from McNeely Lake Park. A man saw on his surveillance system that people were trying to break into his truck. When he went outside to check, shots were fired.
After and officer spotted the car involved in McNeely Lake Park, it sped off leading police through Jefferson and Bullitt counties before being stopped on South Park Road.
Lowe is facing numerous charges, including wanton endangerment and fleeing police. His bond is $25,000 cash. Harris, the alleged driver of the car, has posted his bond.
Both men are due back in court next month.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.