Touchdown Friday Night: Week 6 schedule
Check out the schedule for Week 6 of Touchdown Friday Night.
September 27, 2019 at 2:03 PM EDT - Updated September 27 at 2:09 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Check out the schedule for Week 6 of Touchdown Friday Night:

KENTUCKY

St. Xavier vs. Trinity

LaRue County at Bardstown

Fairdale at Bullitt Central

Shawnee at Carroll County

Henry Clay at Central Hardin

Mercer County at Christian Academy

Henry County at DeSales

North Bullitt at Manual

Eastern at Fern Creek

Doss at Iroquois

Valley at John Hardin

Southern at Kentucky Country Day

Butler at Male

Central at Meade County

Elizabethtown at Nelson County

Bullitt East at North Hardin

Atherton at Seneca

Franklin County at Shelby County

Jeffersontown at South Oldham

North Oldham at Waggener

PRP at Western

INDIANA

Holy Cross at Providence

Switzerland County at South Decatur

Jennings County at Connersville

Clarksville at Silver Creek

North Harrison at Eastern

Floyd Central at Columbus East

Bloomington North at New Albany

Jeffersonville at Cathedral

Scottsburg at Charlestown

Brownstown Central at Seymour

Corydon Central at Salem

Paoli at North Decatur

Columbus North at Terre Haute North Vigo

