Touchdown Friday Night: Week 6 schedule

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Check out the schedule for Week 6 of Touchdown Friday Night:
KENTUCKY
St. Xavier vs. Trinity
LaRue County at Bardstown
Fairdale at Bullitt Central
Shawnee at Carroll County
Henry Clay at Central Hardin
Mercer County at Christian Academy
Henry County at DeSales
North Bullitt at Manual
Eastern at Fern Creek
Doss at Iroquois
Valley at John Hardin
Southern at Kentucky Country Day
Butler at Male
Central at Meade County
Elizabethtown at Nelson County
Bullitt East at North Hardin
Atherton at Seneca
Franklin County at Shelby County
Jeffersontown at South Oldham
North Oldham at Waggener
PRP at Western
INDIANA
Holy Cross at Providence
Switzerland County at South Decatur
Jennings County at Connersville
Clarksville at Silver Creek
North Harrison at Eastern
Floyd Central at Columbus East
Bloomington North at New Albany
Jeffersonville at Cathedral
Scottsburg at Charlestown
Brownstown Central at Seymour
Corydon Central at Salem
Paoli at North Decatur
Columbus North at Terre Haute North Vigo
