UPS plans $750 million Worldport expansion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A big expansion is coming to Louisville’s UPS Worldport.
Big Brown confirmed that rapid growth of Next Day Air means that UPS anticipates $750 million in construction at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport and the creation of 1,000 new jobs by 2035.
Among their plans, UPS said they would use some leased land on the northwest corner of Worldport to build a new hangar for its largest jets.
"This growth is part of the UPS’s overall strategy to make investments in its global logistics network to enable continued growth in strategic markets," UPS said in a statement. "We appreciate the tax incentives extended to UPS by Governor Bevin and the Cabinet for Economic Development to facilitate our mutually beneficial growth in Kentucky."
“UPS Worldport is a key component of what makes Louisville a world-class transportation and logistics hub,” Mayor Greg Fischer said. “UPS is a valued partner, helping the city attract companies across multiple industries, including light manufacturing, biotech, and medical logistics, and supporting our value proposition of making a product here and shipping it anywhere quickly. UPS’ continued investment in Louisville is a testament to our city’s strong economy and pro-business environment, and we congratulate UPS on their tremendous success and growth.”
