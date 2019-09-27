Vending machine offers books instead of snacks for students in Russellville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Schools in Russellville are offering students a unique treat as a new vending machine allows kids to buy books instead of snacks.
The new vending machine, called “The Inchy Bookworm Program”, has been installed in several schools in Russellville. Students read a book and take an online exam on the book they read. Once completed, they are awarded a token to use in the vending maching to get a new book.
Students are allowed to keep all the books they receive out of the vending machine.
Plans are in place to expand “The Inchy Bookworm Program” to more schools and grade levels.
