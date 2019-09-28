FORECAST: Even hotter days are ahead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another sunny day ahead with only a slight chance for brief thunderstorm to our far north.
Louisville is likely to break the record high today as the current forecast pushes our highs into the mid 90s.
We will get close to the record on Sunday and likely shattering one day into early next week! Rain chances are just not there to provide any relief from the drought, let alone heat.
Our next decent change to cool things down looks to be with a cold front arrives by Thursday next week.
