Indiana University Southeast holds walk to bring awareness to suicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Saturday, Indiana University Southeast held a walk on campus to bring awareness to the large number of people that die by suicide.
In the United States, suicide claims the life of 129 people every day in our country. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention said it is the tenth leading cause of death for Americans.
Crummett, a 21-year-old Indiana University Southeast senior, will never forget his last college summer. His friend and fraternity brother, 23-year-old Evan Hollkamp, was missing for two days before it was discovered that Hollkamp had committed suicide.
“He was one of the happiest guys I ever met,” Crummett said. “It seems like all of a sudden it just switched.”
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention said one person dies from suicide every eight hours in Indiana and 11 hours in Kentucky.
“No one saw this coming,” Crummett said. “One day we did a line search through the woods, and my group actually ended up finding him in the woods.”
Crummett joined veteran and IUS student Tyler Basham to bring awareness to suicide and walk the issue out of the darkness.
“No one is privileged to not be affected by it, “ Basham said.
Basham was a combat medic in the army for four years. He's been out of the service for two years, and in that time, seven members of his unit killed themselves.
He said the loss of his friends and the veterans who take their lives everyday keeps him going through his own battles.
People who participated in Saturday’s walk want to let anyone who has low moments or struggles with suicide to know they are not alone and are encouraging them to reach out for help.
In 2017 The American Foundation for Suicide Prevents reports 1.4 million Americans attempted suicide.
