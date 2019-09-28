Man arrested in connection to shooting of 2-year-old in Portland neighborhood

Ismail Ali, 19, has been charged with assault, wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a felon. (Source: LMPD)
By Dustin Vogt | September 28, 2019 at 8:55 AM EDT - Updated September 28 at 9:15 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed that an arrest has been made in connection to the shooting on the 2200 block of Rowan Street that involved a 2-year-old girl.

Ismail Ali, 19, has been charged with assault, wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a felon.

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell confirmed the arrest on Saturday morning.

On Thursday at about 10:20 p.m., police responded to the 2200 block of Rowan Street where a 2-year-old had been grazed by a bullet.

The child’s injuries were not life-threatening, and is expected to be okay.

No other updates were given at the moment. LMPD is still investigating.

