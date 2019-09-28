Man arrested in connection to shooting of 2-year-old in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed that an arrest has been made in connection to the shooting on the 2200 block of Rowan Street that involved a 2-year-old girl.
Ismail Ali, 19, has been charged with assault, wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a felon.
LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell confirmed the arrest on Saturday morning.
On Thursday at about 10:20 p.m., police responded to the 2200 block of Rowan Street where a 2-year-old had been grazed by a bullet.
The child’s injuries were not life-threatening, and is expected to be okay.
No other updates were given at the moment. LMPD is still investigating.
