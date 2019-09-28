Neighbors upset by Trifesta music noise can call new public hotline

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louder than Life is the third and final leg of the Louisville’s Trifesta of music festivals, which is currently happening over the weekend.
The question is, has the noise level decreased at all for the neighbors who have been complaining?
By the end of the weekend, we’re certain to know what neighbors think. We’ve heard them loud and clear after the first two music festivals.
Several neighbors have messaged on social media and to our newsroom that they can’t study or sleep from the noise. Other neighbors that have special noise reducing windows and doors due to being so close to the airport have told us they don’t mind as much.
Other neighbors have said that for the first two Louisville Trifesta music festivals, Hometown Rising and Bourbon and Beyond, that they actually enjoyed stepping outside and getting a free concert.
As for Louder than Life, which former neighbors complained at Champions Park in past years was proven to be just like its name, concert promoters promised they did make changes after the first two weekends. They told us that wind and atmospheric conditions play a part in how the sound has been traveling.
Lindsey Medina, Louder than Life Director of Marketing said, “At the end of the day, it has a lot to do with winds and where they carry, so it’s about real time anticipating where the sound is going to go. So they are tracking that at all times.”
Medina said that they sent representatives into the neighborhoods to take noise readings. Officials with Trifesta Promoter Danny Wimmer Presents contend the levels are below 75 decibels and a normal conversation is about 60 to 65 decibels at three feet away.
Danny Wimmer Presents has also set up a new Trifesta community hotline number for neighbors who want to give feedback. The number is 502-264-9933. The promoter is also holding a community meeting in early November to further address any other issues.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.